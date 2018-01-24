Tillman, Jenkins help VCU edge Saint Louis 75-74, OT

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - De'Riante Jenkins coolly nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the circle as VCU tied the game at the end of regulation, and Justin Tillman scored six of his 25 points in overtime as the Rams rallied to edge Saint Louis 75-74 Tuesday night.

Tillman's third basket of the overtime put VCU up 69-65 and Saint Louis came within a point three times, but could never get the lead. Tillman added 12 rebounds. Jenkins, Issac Vann and Khris Lane each scored 10 points for VCU (13-8, 5-3 Atlantic 10).

Saint Louis led by nine points, 53-44, on a pair of Davell Roby free throws with 7:16 remaining. Jenkins answered with two free throws, Tillman scored off a Saint Louis turnover and Vann scored back-to-back layups as VCU cut the gap to 55-52 with just over five minutes left.

Javon Bess put the Billikens up 61-58 with 15 seconds to go when Jenkins took a pass on the other end, dribbled left, beat his defender and launched the tying 3-pointer.

Bess and D.J. Foreman scored 20 points each for Saint Louis (10-11, 3-5) and Jordan Goodwin added 15 with 10 rebounds before fouling out with five seconds left in the game.

