Petersburg to hold meeting on changing Confederate names of 3 schools

A.P. Hill Elementary could get a new name. (Source: Google Maps)

Petersburg is holding a meeting Wednesday to get your input on the proposed renaming of three elementary schools, currently named after Confederate generals.

They're focused on A.P. Hill, Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart.

The meeting is at Petersburg High School at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria.

The school board will vote on whether to change the names on Feb. 7.

Earlier this month, an anonymous donor gave the school system $20,000 to cover the costs of changing the names.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12