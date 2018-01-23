Man arrested for making threats on train

A man is in custody after Stafford County deputies say he threatened passengers on a train on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to Leeland Road Station around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a threatening man on a Virginia Railway Express train. Several witnesses say the threats began when the suspect boarded the train at the Fredericksburg Station and continued as the train traveled to Leeland Road Station.

The suspect, 35-year-old Rafael Alejandro Abreu, allegedly attacked a law enforcement officer while trying to get off the train.

K-9 units checked the train and the parking lot for explosives, and the train was sent to a VRE facility for further inspection. A second train picked up the passengers at Leeland Road Station.

Abreu is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and intent to intimidate the civilian population by compelling emergency evacuation of a means of mass transportation.

