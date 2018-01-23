Clemons, Burk score 74 combined; Campbell hits 23 3s

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Chris Clemons and Marcus Burk each made 10 3-pointers as Campbell set a program and Big South Conference game record with 23 3s in its 94-85 victory over Liberty on Tuesday night.

The Camels (12-9, 6-3) hit 23 of 33 from distance (69.7 percent), surpassing their previous high of 16 against Johnson & Wales on Dec. 19, 2016 and Winthrop in 1993. The conference mark for makes in a non-league game is 24 by VMI against Southern Virginia in 2009.

The Big South and school record for individual 3s is 11 by CU's Scott Neely in 1994.

Clemons scored 42 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line. Burk was 11 of 17 and finished with 32 points. The duo made 22 of Campbell's 27 baskets. No other Campbell player made more than one field goal.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 24 points to lead Liberty (12-10, 3-6), which shot 50 percent from the floor (26 of 52), but was just 9-of-24 shooting from long range (37.5 percent).

