Richmond housing authority names interim CEO amid scrutiny

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners has voted to appoint Orlando Artze its interim CEO until a permanent CEO is hired.

Artze was serving as special assistant to former CEO TK Somanath, who just resigned amid growing scrutiny.

Artze served on the RRHA Board of Commissioners from 2009 to 2012 and has also worked in city government and other positions related to public housing.

Artze says he doesn’t have interest in being the permanent CEO, but he’s happy and eager to serve until that person is hired.

