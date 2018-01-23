Google parent tops big spenders on Washington lobbyists - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Google parent tops big spenders on Washington lobbyists

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Google parent Alphabet Inc. outspent all other companies on lobbying Washington bureaucrats and politicians in 2017, a year in which it and other tech giants were hauled before legislators probing Russian influence in the 2016 election.

The search giant doled out $13.6 million on lobbying firms like Prime Policy Group and Gephardt Group, edging out the $13.2 million spent by AT&T, which is facing government opposition to its takeover of Time Warner Inc. for $85 billion. The figures were compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Lawyers from Google, Facebook and Twitter were grilled by lawmakers the week of Nov. 1 for not preventing abuse of their platforms by Russian agents masquerading as Americans.

Alphabet's spending actually fell 12 percent compared to 2016, but AT&T also cut back.

