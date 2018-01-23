Hall, Guy lead No. 2 Virginia past No. 18 Clemson, 61-36

By BY HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Devon Hall scored 14 points, Kyle Guy had 12 and No. 2 Virginia broke open a close game with an 18-2 run in the second half to win their 11th straight, 61-36 over No. 18 Clemson on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers (19-1, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lead the nation in scoring defense, allowed their fewest points of the season. The Tigers gave Virginia a game until early in the second half, when Clemson managed just four points in a span of 12 minutes. The burst turned a 30-27 lead into a 48-29 advantage.

Gabe DeVoe scored 11 points, all in the first 12 minutes, and was the only player to score in double figures for the Tigers (16-4, 5-3). They shot 31.9 percent (15-47) and scored just 13 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers played their first game since losing No. 2 scorer and rebounder Donte Grantham to a torn ACL suffered against Notre Dame, and after getting off to a fast start against Virginia, seemed to be lacking an offensive identity. DeVoe scored 11 points in the first 12 minutes, but none thereafter and top scorer Marcquise Reed (16 points per game) managed only six in 33 minutes. He finished 3 for 10 from the field.

Virginia: The Cavaliers played without their best defender, Isaiah Wilkins, for most of the second half after he appeared to hit the floor hard while being fouled late in the first half. Wilkins didn't participate in warmups before the second half, but started and played only briefly.

UP NEXT

Clemson stays on the road and heads to Georgia Tech for a game Sunday.

Virginia faces its toughest test to date, playing at No. 4 Duke on Saturday night.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.