LeBron James becomes seventh to reach 30,000 career points - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LeBron James becomes seventh to reach 30,000 career points

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots and scores over San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in San Antonio. The score allowed James to reach... (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots and scores over San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in San Antonio. The score allowed James to reach...
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) acknowledges cheering fans during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in San Antonio, after he scored to reach the 30,000 mil... (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) acknowledges cheering fans during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in San Antonio, after he scored to reach the 30,000 mil...

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - LeBron James has joined the NBA's 30,000-point club.

James became the seventh player with 30,000 career points when he hit a jumper with one second left in the first quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

James was recognized by the arena before the second quarter and got a standing ovation from Spurs fans. James patted his heard and said "thank you so much."

James needed seven points Tuesday to get there. He missed his first two midrange jumpers before making two driving layups and a 20-footer. He hit the milestone jumper over Danny Green from 19 feet out.

The 33-year-old James joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) and Dirk Nowitzki (30,808) on the list.

At 33 years and 24 days, James is the youngest to reach the mark. Bryant was 34 years and 104 days when he got there.

The 14-time All-Star has averaged 27.1 points since breaking into the league as an 18-year-old in 2003.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Oprah visits Alabama grave of woman honored in Globes speech

    Oprah visits Alabama grave of woman honored in Globes speech

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 1:19 AM EST2018-01-24 06:19:45 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:15 AM EST2018-01-24 13:15:24 GMT
    Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.More >>
    Oprah Winfrey has visited the grave of a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention and whose story was highlighted in Winfrey's recent Golden Globes speech.More >>

  • MPR releases more details of allegations against Keillor

    MPR releases more details of allegations against Keillor

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-24 05:39:32 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 8:14 AM EST2018-01-24 13:14:48 GMT

    Minnesota Public Radio has released additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.

    More >>

    Minnesota Public Radio has released additional details of the sexual harassment allegations against Garrison Keillor; the former radio host is pushing back against the woman's account.

    More >>

  • Big Apple Circus clown resigns over sexual misconduct

    Big Apple Circus clown resigns over sexual misconduct

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-01-24 03:39:23 GMT
    Wednesday, January 24 2018 7:51 AM EST2018-01-24 12:51:16 GMT
    A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.More >>
    A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly