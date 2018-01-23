YIKES...RGIII Redskins jersey now on sale for 95% off

The official Washington Redskins store is having a sale, but one jersey isn't getting much love.

The Nike Game Home Robert Griffin III Jersey is now listed at $4.95, down from $100 - a sale of 95% off.

The site still lists the product description as "Express ultimate fan loyalty today and gear up as if you were running on the field on Sundays with this Redskins Nike Game Home Robert Griffin III Jersey."

Dallas fans complain that it's still too expensive.

