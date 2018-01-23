Hopewell father gunned down 2 weeks after city's first homicide of 2018

Petersburg is holding a meeting Wednesday to get your input on the proposed renaming of three elementary schools, currently named after Confederate generals.More >>
Petersburg is holding a meeting Wednesday to get your input on the proposed renaming of three elementary schools, currently named after Confederate generals.More >>
Police say 24-year-old Danzell Lamont Gholson died at the Davisville housing complex from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
Police say 24-year-old Danzell Lamont Gholson died at the Davisville housing complex from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
Authorities are searching for two men who they say stole coins from gambling machines on Christmas Day at the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road.More >>
Authorities are searching for two men who they say stole coins from gambling machines on Christmas Day at the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road.More >>
Petersburg has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Friday.More >>
Petersburg has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Friday.More >>
A special tribute honoring a tow truck driver murdered on the job was held in Petersburg Saturday.More >>
A special tribute honoring a tow truck driver murdered on the job was held in Petersburg Saturday.More >>