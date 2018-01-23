Hopewell father gunned down 2 weeks after city's first homicide of 2018

Police are on the hunt for whoever gunned down a young Hopewell father exactly two weeks after the city's first homicide of the year.

The victim, 24-year-old Danzell Gholson, was gunned down at the Davisville Public Housing Complex in broad daylight.

"I was in my house, and I heard a lot of gunshots, so me and him got on the floor,” Elnora Walker said.

Not knowing a homicide was happening at that very moment.

"When I came to the door, that's when I see all the police and detectives…all I know is the boy's body was laying on the ground. I could see the body from sitting right here,” she added.

The body was that of Gholson, a young father who was often seen in the area.

The shooting death follows another homicide in Hopewell just two weeks ago. Neighbors say they're not used to back-to-back incidents like this.

"It's too much crime. We just buried our cousin last week, a young boy. 29 years old. Here comes something else come up today,” Walker said.

It was two weeks ago to the day. Police found 29-year-old Willie Cromartie dead on a sidewalk on Warren Avenue. One day later, officers arrested his suspected killer: 26-year-old Randolph Taylor. Police have not said whether the two cases are related.

"Every day, I see a child get shot and they laying out there in the street. It makes me think about mine. It's not right at all,” said Tyra Shaw.

It's why Walker began praying after another day of deadly gunfire.

"We have to pray for the young people. It's about them catching who did it, and they need justice and that's for real,” she said.

Neighbors are now calling for peace and an end to the violence that's left two Hopewell families in mourning in the first month of the year.

"A bullet don’t have nobody name on it, nobody name. Anyone could’ve gotten hit with the bullet and stuff…It's just too much,” Shaw said.

If you know anything, call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

