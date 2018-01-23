Homicide investigation underway at housing complex in Hopewell

Hopewell Police are working a homicide investigation on Tuesday.

The call came in for a shooting around 3 p.m. at the Davisville housing complex, not far from the former Hopewell News building. Police say 24-year-old Danzell Lamont Gholson died at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Right now officers are focusing much of their attention near the playground of the complex. That's where crime tape is blocking access to an open field, which appears to be the area where multiple gunshots were fired.

Brent Solomon is at the scene and will have more details on NBC12 News at 6 and the NBC12 News app.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12