Scrutinized former public housing director will not get severance pay

The former head of Richmond’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority, who just stepped down after scrutiny over heating problems at Creighton Court, will not be receiving any severance pay.

The RRHA public housing Board just announced the resignation of CEO, T.K. Somanath on Monday.

RRHA manages the city’s public housing communities and is funded by federal dollars.

A dozen buildings were discovered in Creighton Court with no working heat as temperatures fell below zero, forcing some families into hotels. Somanath and other RRHA heads knew of the vast maintenance problems impacting Creighton Court as far back as last spring.

Right now, local contractors are working to fix the issues by installing less expensive, new baseboards. Repairs should be done in a month.

Somanath made $155,000 a year, but he is not receiving a severance payout. The last RRHA CEO who stepped down in 2015 received a $154,000 payout.

RRHA board members are reviewing their emergency response strategy to better address future emergencies. They’re also now looking for a new CEO.

