Tips to Increase the battery life of your phone

Have you noticed that your cell phone just isn't staying charged as long as it used to? There are a couple of things you can do to give your battery more life.

You use your phone for a million different things, from texting to shopping, to driving directions. How you are doing all of that could cost you battery life.

If you want to get the most out of your battery, stick to so-called "shallow charges." Do not let your phone drop into the single digits for battery life, then charge it back up to 100 percent each time. Instead, put it on the charger when it drops to 50 percent or so, then pull it off before it's completely charged.

Do not leave it on the charger overnight.

Another big battery drainer is location services. Using your phone's GPS for location tracking in several different apps really zaps the charge.

Pull up the Location Services setting and deselect the apps you don't use much, or choose to use location services only when using that specific app.

Your screen brightness is also a big factor in battery life. Using it at the highest brightness setting costs you two or three hours of battery life, compared to having it on half brightness.

Make sure you're downloading software updates, too. Those sometimes contain fixes that boost battery performance.

