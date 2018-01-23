Dr. Wyatt Walker, MLK Chief of Staff dies

A civil rights icon died on Tuesday.

Dr. Wyatt Walker was 88 years old. He died in presence of family and friends Tuesday morning.

Walker was a civil rights activist, author, and religious leader who was appointed Chief of Staff to Martin Luther King Jr.

As Chief of Staff, Walker almost made what he says would have been a "tragic mistake."

"I tried to persuade Dr. King not to use the 'I Have a Dream' section of his speech, because I thought we used it so many times in so many cities that I thought it was trite," he said.

"Are you glad he didn't listen to you that day?" we asked.

"I am glad. I am so glad…I would have robbed the nation of the most important oration of the 20th century," Walker said.

Walker wrote multiple books and once served as pastor of Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg.

He served as pastor of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ in Harlem, New York, for 37 years before retiring to Virginia.

Richmond City Council released the following statement:

It is with deep and profound sadness that Richmond City Council learned of the passing today of The Rev. Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker. A Richmond-area resident for a number of years, The Rev. Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker was an important national civil rights activist for more than 60 years and had served as a Chief of Staff to The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He passed today at his home in Chester, Virginia at age 88. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time as we share in mourning his passing and in honoring and remembering his tremendous life, historic contributions, and legacy. A true national treasure, Dr. Walker helped lead trailblazing efforts fighting racial injustice and will be long remembered for his work on behalf of racial equality and African American success. Born in Brockton, Massachusetts on August 16, 1929, Dr. Walker earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1950 from Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia and his Master of Divinity Degree from there three years later. He also held a doctorate from Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School in Rochester, New York. Ordained as a minister in 1952, Dr. Walker served for seven years as a preacher at Gillfield Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia. While in Petersburg, Dr. Walker was a staunch proponent and tireless advocate on behalf of African American equality, which took him to the world stage as he went on to serve as an integral leader and strategist within the national civil rights movement. During his lifetime, Dr. Walker worked to advance, strengthen, and increase the economic, housing, educational, and political status of African Americans. Richmond City Council and Richmond residents join together in recognizing and honoring The Rev. Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker for his lifetime of work in helping our nation live up to its ideals. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12