Dr. Wyatt Walker, MLK Chief of Staff dies

A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
Within his first year, Mayor Levar Stoney battled a massive snowstorm, pothole issues, crumbling city hall infrastructure, as well as the hot topic about the city's Confederate monuments.More >>
Within his first year, Mayor Levar Stoney battled a massive snowstorm, pothole issues, crumbling city hall infrastructure, as well as the hot topic about the city's Confederate monuments.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
A Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii following a large earthquake off Alaska.More >>
The call came in for a shooting around 3 p.m. at the Davisville housing complex, not far from the former Hopewell News building.More >>
The call came in for a shooting around 3 p.m. at the Davisville housing complex, not far from the former Hopewell News building.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The 5-year-old's parents say she is in a lot of pain but is doing well.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The California couple accused of abusing and keeping their 13 children imprisoned apparently traveled to Huntsville for a bizarre sexual encounter several years ago.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
The family of a 20-year-old woman and mother is coping with her loss after she was found shot to death at a Myrtle Beach motel overnight.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
A magnitude 8.2 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted a tsunami warning for a large swath of coastal Alaska and Canada's British Columbia while the remainder of the U.S. West Coast was under a watch.More >>
Jazz Fest announced a star-studded lineup for the 2018 music fest. -insert bands here- Below is a list of acts already confirmed: -list- The complete lineup can be found here. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
Jazz Fest announced a star-studded lineup for the 2018 music fest. -insert bands here- Below is a list of acts already confirmed: -list- The complete lineup can be found here. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after video of an assault case at a comedy club on Decker Boulevard spread via social media over the weekend.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>
The wholesale street value of the heroin is approximately $2 million. The retail street value of the heroin is approximately $10 million.More >>