French league terminates goal-line technology contract

PARIS (AP) - The French football league has terminated the contract with its goal-line technology provider after a series of glitches.
The LFP had already suspended the use of GoalControl, the German system that was deployed at the 2014 World Cup.
According to L'Equipe newspaper, the league will launch a tender in February to find a new provider of the technology that determines whether the ball crossed the line.
In recent months, the French league had repeatedly expressed its discontent with GoalControl.
Goal-line technology entered soccer after a goal was wrongly disallowed at the 2010 World Cup.
FIFA is already focused on fast-tracking the next phase of technology - video assistant referees - for the World Cup in June.
Goal-line technology and VAR were provided by Hawk-Eye at the Confederations Cup last year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
