Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Henrico crash

Police believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly Henrico crash.

Emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of Meadow Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, responders found William Cauthorn, 54, with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say Cauthorn was driving east on Meadow when he went off the roadway. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

