Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Henrico crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Henrico crash

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Police believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly Henrico crash.

Emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of Meadow Road around 4:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, responders found William Cauthorn, 54, with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators say Cauthorn was driving east on Meadow when he went off the roadway. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly