NAmerica touts 'risk averse' World Cup bid amid Trump issues

When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosMore >>
When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major prosMore >>
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolMore >>
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high schoolMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunamiMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the PalestiniansMore >>
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsMore >>
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weaponsMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>