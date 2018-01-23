Chelsea loans out Kenedy to Newcastle

LONDON (AP) - Chelsea has sent Brazilian defender Kenedy on loan to fellow English Premier League team Newcastle.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was happy to let the 21-year-old Kenedy leave to encourage his development and has compared the situation to that of Andreas Christensen, who has proven himself at Stamford Bridge since spending two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.
Kenedy, a left-sided player who can also operate in midfield, has made just five appearances for Chelsea this season. He is a long-term target of Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez.
Chelsea plays Newcastle this weekend in an FA Cup fourth-round match. Kenedy is ineligible, having played already in the competition.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
