Boca's Cardona, Barrios back to training after scandal

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Boca Juniors players Edwin Cardona and Wilmar Barrios have returned to training a week after they were sidelined from a friendly following accusations by two women in Argentina who said they caused them physical injuries.
The Telam state agency said on Tuesday that Boca and Colombia teammate Frank Fabra also returned to training. Fabra had been called as a witness in the investigation.
The women reported the alleged physical abuse to a local judge. They accused the players of illegally depriving them of their liberty and injuring them on Jan. 13-14, when they visited an apartment where the players were meant to get a haircut.
The players denied any wrongdoing. They are part of Colombia's national team which will compete at the World Cup in Russia.
