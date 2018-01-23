Bobcat that survived trip stuck in grill doing well

The bobcat survived being stuck for dozens of miles. (Source: Virginia Wildlife Center)

The bobcat that survived being stuck in a vehicle's grill for dozens of miles on Thanksgiving is doing well.

The doctor "was very happy to confirm that the cat’s jaw fracture has fully healed on radiographs, which means that the bobcat is ready for whole food again. Blood work was within normal limits, the Virginia Wildlife Center said on its website.

The bobcat was hit in November by a person in Gloucester traveling to Richmond.

Richmond Animal Care and Control sedated the animal and removed it from the car.

It was then transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment. The very next day, the bobcat was "extremely feisty."

"In the coming weeks, the cat will be offered a variety of whole prey; the staff will carefully monitor the bobcat’s diet to ensure she successfully transitions back to whole food," the Wildlife Center said this week. "She’ll also be offered live prey in the coming weeks."

The bobcat will likely be released in February.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12