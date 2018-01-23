Couple reaches plea deal in case where 4-year-old shot, killed himself

Two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a boy in Orange County have taken a plea deal, according to NBC29.

In May 2016, 4-year-old Cole accidentally shot and killed himself in an Orange County home. Four other children were in the home on Cecilia Lane, which was being used as a daycare center and was the home of a Stafford County sheriff's deputy recruit.

In a plea deal, 27-year-old Heather Massey admitted to one count of felony child abuse with serious injury, and 25-year-old Nicholas Stoia admitted to a misdemeanor count of recklessly handling a firearm.

Other charges were dropped as part of the deal.

Both will be sentenced in April.

