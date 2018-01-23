25-year-old man faces 5 child porn charges

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old Mechanicsville man faces five counts of reproduction/distribution of child pornography charges.

Aaron P. Woods was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office executed a search warrant. He's being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about Woods is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

