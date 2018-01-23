Attorneys push for new sentencing hearing for DC sniper

Attorneys for Lee Boyd Malvo - one of the D.C. snipers in 2002 who killed 10 people - argued Tuesday that he should get a new sentencing hearing.

A judge ruled last year that Malvo is entitled to new hearings in Virginia under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that made its ban on mandatory life-without-parole for juvenile offenders retroactive, extending it to people who were already sentenced before it ruled that such punishments are unconstitutional.

Malvo was 17 when he was arrested.

Defense attorneys argued Tuesday in Virginia's 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Malvo's sentencing from nearly 15 years ago should stand.

Malvo was convicted of capital murder in 2003 in one of the killings. He later struck plea deals in other cases in Virginia and Maryland.

He received four life-without-parole sentences.

He accomplice - John Allen Muhammad - was executed in 2009.

