Woman dies after tree falls on her in Chesterfield

A tree fell on the woman in the 8400 block of Bayfield Drive. (Source: NBC12)

A woman suffered cardiac arrest and died Tuesday morning after a tree fell on her.

First responders say the incident happened in the 8400 of Bayfield Drive.

According to police, Susan Darnell, 38, was standing in her driveway when she was hit by the tree. She died from her injuries at an area hospital.

My thoughts and prayers are with family and friends....@CFEMSPIO says a woman was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest after a tree fell on her on Bayfield Dr. this morning. pic.twitter.com/aW2C3cv5VM — Jasmine Turner (@JasmineNBC12) January 23, 2018

