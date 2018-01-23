Woman dies after tree falls on her in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman dies after tree falls on her in Chesterfield

A tree fell on the woman in the 8400 block of Bayfield Drive. (Source: NBC12) A tree fell on the woman in the 8400 block of Bayfield Drive. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A woman suffered cardiac arrest and died Tuesday morning after a tree fell on her. 

First responders say the incident happened in the 8400 of Bayfield Drive. 

According to police, Susan Darnell, 38, was standing in her driveway when she was hit by the tree. She died from her injuries at an area hospital.

