KSP finishes crime scene at Marshall Co. High School, students return to class Friday

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Authorities are reporting one person was killed and others were wounded Tuesday in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.More >>
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.More >>
Students inside Marshall County High School are speaking out after running for their lives after a gunman opens fire.More >>
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):More >>
The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):More >>
The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):More >>
The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
The New York Times reported Thursday that Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after the special counsel was first appointed.More >>
The ads are all over television about "sign and drive" leases - just sign the dotted line and drive the car off the lot.More >>
The ads are all over television about "sign and drive" leases - just sign the dotted line and drive the car off the lot.More >>
Officials with the Goochland Drive-In Theater met with the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday to get their business listed on the signs. The theater says they have been pursuing this quest for eight years.More >>
Officials with the Goochland Drive-In Theater met with the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday to get their business listed on the signs. The theater says they have been pursuing this quest for eight years.More >>
The Eastern Henrico location at 4571 S. Laburnum Avenue is one of 63 Sam's Club stores to close across the country.More >>
The Eastern Henrico location at 4571 S. Laburnum Avenue is one of 63 Sam's Club stores to close across the country.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
He hasn’t forgotten where he came from though, or all the people that supported him in his youth.More >>
He hasn’t forgotten where he came from though, or all the people that supported him in his youth.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old out of Scotland County.More >>