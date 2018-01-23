Lidl teams up with app for grocery delivery

As the grocery store wars continue in Central Virginia, Lidl is teaming up with an app to for grocery deliveries.

Beginning Jan. 25, shoppers can use the Shipt app to order groceries from Lidl.

Groceries could be delivered as soon as one hour after you place your order.

The site is also offering $50 off a year membership for a limited time.

Shipt currently offers a delivery service from Kroger.

