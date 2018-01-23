Ashland police: We never use phone solicitation for fundraising

The Ashland Police Department is warning residents about a fraudulent phone call that a resident reported this past weekend.

Police say the caller was attempting to sell tickets to an event that the Ashland Police Department is sponsoring in the coming weeks. The caller ID also indicated that call was coming from "Ashland Police."

"Please know that this is a FRAUDULENT call and we never use any type of telephone solicitation for fundraising for the Ashland Police Foundation," the police department posted to Facebook on Monday.

If you receive a call like this, call the Ashland Police Department at 804-412-0600.

