2 people seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-64

A UPS tractor-trailer truck driver and a passenger were hospitalized after a crash on westbound I-64 in New Kent.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:06 a.m. Tuesday, closing the right lane of the interstate about 6 miles east of the I-295 interchange.

State police say both people suffered serious injuries in the crash, and both were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12