Tsunami Watch canceled for Hawaii after large quake off Alaska

A Tsunami Watch for Hawaii was canceled early Monday after officials determined a large quake off Alaska posed no threat of damaging waves.

The all clear was issued about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The watch was issued about 11:43 p.m. Hawaii time, following the 7.9-magnitude quake off Alaska.

Given the strength of the quake, officials spent more than an hour trying to determine whether Hawaii could see destructive tsunami waves.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued the Tsunami Watch Cancelation message. #hiwx https://t.co/eNFhmZS7w2 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 23, 2018

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened about 11:32 p.m. Hawaii time at a depth of 12 miles.

A Tsunami Watch was also issued for much of the US West Coast, while parts of Alaska were under a Tsunami Warning.

