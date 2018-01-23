UK regulator: Fox takeover of Sky not in public interest

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) - Britain's competition regulator issued a preliminary ruling Tuesday that 21st Century Fox's planned 11.7 billion-pound ($16.3 billion) takeover of Sky plc isn't in the public interest because it would give Rupert Murdoch and his family too much control over the country's news media.
The Competition and Markets Authority's decision will be finalized by May 1, when the regulator will send its report to the secretary of state for culture, media and sport, who will make a final decision on the deal.
Fox has faced hurdles in its effort to buy the 61 percent of Sky it doesn't already own because of its widespread holdings in Britain's media, including major newspapers such as the Times and the Sun. The Murdoch family trust is the largest shareholder in Fox and News Corp., which owns the British newspapers. London-based Sky operates an influential U.K. news channel as part of its European pay TV business.
"The (Murdoch family trust's) news outlets are watched, read or heard by nearly a third of the UK's population, and have a combined share of the public's news consumption that is significantly greater than all other news providers, except the BBC and ITN," the regulator said in its statement. "Due to its control of News Corp., the Murdoch family already has significant influence over public opinion and full ownership of Sky by Fox would strengthen this even further."
The authority suggested that the completion of Walt Disney Co.'s planned $52.4 billion takeover of Fox would weaken Murdoch's control over Sky and eliminate concerns about media plurality. However, that deal is unlikely to be completed before Britain's review of the Sky deal is wrapped up.
The regulators offered potential remedies to their objections, which range from blocking the Sky deal to the spin-off or sale of Sky News.
Sky said it took note of the authority's preliminary ruling, but also highlighted the possible remedies.
Former Culture Secretary Karen Bradley asked the Competition and Markets Authority to evaluate the takeover in September, directing it to look at Fox's commitment to broadcasting standards and the deal's impact on media plurality in the U.K.
In its decision, the CMA dismissed concerns about broadcasting standards, saying that Fox and Sky had a good record in this area. As part of its investigation, the authority considered allegations of sexual harassment at Fox News in the U.S.
"While these are serious, the CMA has provisionally found that these are not directly related to the attainment of broadcasting standards and do not call into question Fox's or the (Murdoch family trust's) commitment to broadcasting standards in the U.K," the authority said.
Fox is seeking to consolidate its control over Sky as media companies try to combine content creation and distribution channels amid pressure from competitors such as Netflix, Google and Amazon.
Sky's European pay TV operation has 22.5 million customers, attracted by offerings such as English Premier League soccer and "Game of Thrones."
A previous bid for the whole of Sky foundered amid the 2011 phone hacking scandal, in which journalists working for Murdoch newspapers were accused of gaining illegal access to the voicemail messages of celebrities, members of the royal family and crime victims.
Murdoch's News Corp. withdrew its bid for Sky in 2012.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance "The Shape of Water" will vie for the most Oscar nominations Tuesday, but just as much attention may be focused on categories where women could history.More >>
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.More >>
Neil Diamond says he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and announces his retirement from touring.More >>
Senate Democrats vote to reopen government; House approval expected soonMore >>
Senate Democrats vote to reopen government; House approval expected soonMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpMore >>
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>