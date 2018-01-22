Pedestrian hit by vehicle on W. Broad Street - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on W. Broad Street

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A pedestrian is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of West Broad Street. Police closed the westbound lanes while they investigated.

No word on what caused the accident or if anyone is facing charges at this time.

