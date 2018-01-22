Police ID pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on W. Broad Street

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Monday night has died.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of West Broad Street near Carousel Lane. Police closed the westbound lanes while they investigated.

Officials say Deborah Anchors, 57, was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a car. She died from her injuries at an area hospital.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the case.

Any witnesses are encouraged to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

