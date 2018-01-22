Eagles fan who slammed into pole in subway says he's OK

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia Eagles fan whose attempt to rally subway passengers for a playoff game ended with him running into a concrete pole says he's doing OK and a viral video shows the "passion" of Philly fans.
Jigar Desai said his pain eased with the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game Sunday night.
The mishap occurred while Desai was heading to the game after having a few drinks while watching the New England Patriots defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.
The 42-year-old Eagles season ticket holder from suburban Philadelphia said he got pumped up watching a group of Eagles fans on a train heading in the opposite direction and wanted to get them excited. Video captured Desai, wearing a Brian Dawkins jersey, running with the train car - then hitting the pole and bumping into the train.
"Yeah, I hit the pole, but the passion is there," Desai said. "It reflects the passion of the entire city. We are good fans. Yeah, there are a couple of bad apples in the mix, in any city you're going to find that, but I think as a whole we have supported this team for years and years and years. I think this city is ready to bring home the hardware."
The Eagles will face the Patriots, the reigning NFL champions, in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. It'll be the 10th appearance in the Super Bowl for the Patriots but just the third for the Eagles, who've never won it.
Desai, who described himself as a "10-pound baby from India" who moved to Pennsylvania when he was a child, said his postgame celebration was a lot tamer and he went to his job at a pharmaceutical company on Monday, although he was a bit sore. He said he may go to the doctor on Tuesday.
The subway platform run was perhaps the most viral moment from Sunday's festivities in Philadelphia, which included video of fans climbing light poles slicked with Crisco, Eagles fans throwing beer at Vikings fans and a fan arrested for punching a police horse.
"I'm not throwing bottles or punching horses," Desai said. "It was just running into a pole."
