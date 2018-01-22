FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tuesday morning, a few strong storms possible

A strong cold front will be moving through central Virginia on Tuesday morning. Showers are likely with the potential for some thunderstorms as well. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, there will be strong enough dynamics in the atmosphere such that a few of these storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Even an isolated tornado can't be totally ruled out. Notice that much of Eastern Virginia is under a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 - Lowest Risk Category) of severe storms in the morning:

Here is what the radar may look like at 7am in the morning. Looks like the best chance of any stronger storms will be in the areas west of I-95, particularly over the northwest Piedmont closer to Charlottesville:

For metro Richmond and many areas along the I-95 corridor, it appears our best chance at any storms will be between 9am and 11am. Here's what the radar may look like around 10am:

Areas east of I-95 will see a lingering chance of showers and a few stronger storms until about 1pm. Thereafter, it will be windy and warm with colder air finally filtering into the region Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday.