Volunteer at Chesterfield rescue squad charged with rape

Nearly eight months after a volunteer with the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad was arrested and charged with rape, a grand jury has indicted Timothy Wilson Sr. for rape.

Police say they received a report around 9:30 p.m on May 6, 2017, that a female victim had been raped by a known male suspect.

The victim and suspect know each other, and both are volunteers at the rescue squad.

Search warrants reveal the alleged victim was 17 years old and enrolled in an EMT program. She was getting clinical hours at the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad.

According to the court documents, Wilson forced her into a supply room in the rescue squad and raped her. Investigators say she was able to get away and contact her mother, who called police.

Officers say 37-year-old Wilson was arrested at the rescue squad facility on River Road and charged with rape. According to search warrants, he denied the encounter.

He was originally held without bond in the Chesterfield County jail, but online court records show he was granted bond on May 19, 2017.

Investigators seized a DVR unit, power cable and remote from the rescue squad. They say surveillance may have captured what happened that night.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS released the following statement about Wilson's charge:

The accused is a volunteer member of the Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad and was suspended by Chesterfield Fire and EMS when he was originally charged in May and that suspension is still in effect today. We take this matter serious and will cooperate fully with the investigation. The police department is handling the investigation of this incident.

Wilson was arrested again and indicted last week. He remains in the Chesterfield Jail, awaiting his next court date in February.

According to NBC12's legal analyst, if convicted, Wilson could receive a sentence of anywhere from five years to life in prison.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12