Volunteer at Chesterfield rescue squad charged with rape

Nearly eight months after a volunteer with the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad was arrested and charged with rape, a grand jury has indicted Timothy Wilson Sr. for rape.More >>
Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a head-on collision at Genito Road and Brandermill Parkway.More >>
At least two students were on board a Chesterfield school bus that was involved in a crash on Monday morning.More >>
Residents of a house on Pleasant Ridge Road escape a house fire early Monday without any major injuries.More >>
A man was killed while attempting to cross the street in Chesterfield Sunday morning.More >>