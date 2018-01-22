Mayor Stoney calls for meals tax increase to pay for schools

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says the city is considering an increase in the meals tax rate to fund the modernization of the school system.

Stoney wants to raise the meal tax 1.5 percent, which he says will generate an additional $9.1 million per year.

The city currently has a $66 million debt capacity through FY2023 for city and school projects - Stoney says that would increase to $150 million if they increase the meal tax, and the funds would be reserved for school facilities.

“For the last year, I’ve said that when it comes to meeting the critical needs of school facilities, the only option that’s off the table is doing nothing,” said Mayor Stoney. “It’s time for us to invest boldly in our most important resources – our children. We owe it to the children of our City to act.”

Senator Glen Sturtevant and Delegate Jeffrey Bourne have introduced bills to require Stoney to find the funding for the RPS facilities overhaul plan without raising taxes.

