Police ID man killed in South Richmond weekend shooting

Richmond Police have identified the victim in a weekend shooting in South Richmond.

Police found 25-year-old Aaron Cosby with multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of Grey Birch Drive on Saturday.

Right now, they are calling this a death investigation. If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

