Missing pregnant Alabama woman found in Boston

Sharmika Doyle, 34, was last seen in Richmond two weeks ago at the Greyhound Bus Station. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

A missing Alabama woman last seen two weeks ago in Richmond was found in Boston.

Sharmika Doyle, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 10 and was last seen at the Greyhound Bus Station on N Boulevard. Doyle was waiting to board a bus to New York at the time, but she never arrived.

Boston transit police found her on Wednesday, and she will be reunited with her family.

Anyone with any other information on Doyle should call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at 804-646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

