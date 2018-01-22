Missing pregnant Alabama woman last seen in Richmond

Sharmika Doyle, 34, was last seen in Richmond two weeks ago at the Greyhound Bus Station. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

Richmond police are asking for help locating a missing Alabama woman who was last seen in the area.

According to police, Sharmika Doyle, 34, was last seen in Richmond two weeks ago at the Greyhound Bus Station on N Boulevard. Doyle was waiting to board a bus to New York at the time, but she never arrived.

Doyle is described as a black woman with medium complexion, brown hair and eyes, 5'1" and 130 pounds. She is also currently eight months pregnant and suffered from severe medical conditions.

Anyone with information on Doyle's whereabouts should call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at 804-646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

