Police ID victim found shot in South Richmond home

Richmond Police have identified a man killed in his home on Thursday.

Officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Gordon Avenue around 4:09 p.m. and found 61-year-old Randy Jones dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

