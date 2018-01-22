Richmond school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash

Richmond Police are on the scene of a school bus crash on Monday.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Belt Blvd, near Lordley Lane.

Three vehicles are involved in the crash. Police say one of the vehicles hit the bus head on.

Richmond Public Schools says that "there were approximately 10 Lucille Brown Middle School students onboard at the time of the accident. Two students were seen by paramedics, but no serious injuries have been reported. The school is sending notification to parents."

This is the third bus crash in RVA on Monday.

