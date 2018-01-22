The Latest: Trump's trip to Davos meeting appears to be on

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland (all times local):
2:55 p.m.
President Donald Trump's trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, appears to be on.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that if "all things go as expected" with reopening the government, the delegation will travel Tuesday and the president will go later in the week.
A delegation of Cabinet members was scheduled to leave Monday, but it was delayed amid the federal government shutdown. Senate Democrats dropped their objections to a temporary funding bill later in the day.
Trump plans to bring his "America First" message to the gathering of global political and business elites. The event is rarely attended by sitting presidents.
___
10:50 a.m.
The White House says a delegation of Cabinet members is delaying their departure for this year's World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, amid the federal government shutdown.
Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that they will determine what to do "as the day goes on and as we see how the next couple of hours go."
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) is leading the delegation of Cabinet members and top aides and was scheduled to leave Monday. President Donald Trump was planning to leave later in the week.
Asked if Trump would attend if the government is still shut down, Sanders said: "I don't know that that's very likely. I wouldn't imagine it is."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
