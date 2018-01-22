Man sentenced to life in prison for mother's murder

Christopher Ellis was sentenced to life in prison for the beating death of his mother. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff Office)

A Stafford man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the beating death of his mother.

Christopher Michael Ellis was convicted of beating his mother, Elizabeth, to death in 2015.

That morning, deputies were called to the mother's home on Fagan Drive for a report of a man yelling and acting strangely. When they arrived, they say Ellis assaulted a deputy before being taken into custody.

Deputies checking out the home found his mother's body inside. At the time, investigators said the 67-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the upper body.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12