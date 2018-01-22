Person seriously injured after being hit by car

A person is seriously injured after being hit by a car early Friday morning.

According to police, a person attempting to cross South 14th Street just before 9 a.m. was hit be a vehicle turning only 14th from East Cary Street.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on scene and cooperating with the investigation. No charges are expected at this time.

