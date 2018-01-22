Man charged with murder in stabbing death of Henrico man

A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Henrico man.

Matthew Shea, 29, was charged with second degree murder Monday, accused of stabbing Thomas McCauley, 27, on Jan. 8.

McCauley stumbled inside the Ollies Department Store on Gayton Road with life threatening stab wounds. An employee called police and McCauley was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Those who knew him say he was recently out of jail and would have graduated from Drug Court, because he wanted a better life. Instead, his life was drastically cut short.

Police have no released further details on what led Shea to stab McCauley. Anyone with information on the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

