1 person seriously injured in head-on crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a head-on collision at Genito Road and Brandermill Parkway. 

One of those people has serious injuries. 

Police say an SUV and pickup truck were involved. 

There's currently no information on what caused the crash or if charges will be filed. 

