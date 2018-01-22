Power pole fire sparks power outages, traffic delays on W. Broad St.

The Henrico Police Department says a power pole caught on fire Monday afternoon on West Broad Street near West Club Lane.

The incident cause power outages and traffic delays in the area.

Just after the incident was first reported about 1 p.m. there were about 1,600 Dominion Energy customers without power.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area and use I-64, Monument Avenue and Patterson Avenue as alternate routes.

