Vehicles broken into, car stolen; suspect caught on camera

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who fled a neighborhood after reported vehicle break-ins.

The sheriff's office says in addition to unlocked cars having items stolen from them, someone stole a 2003 gold Cadillac at the Villages at Cool Spring in the 9400 block of Thornecrest Drive early Saturday.

The sheriff's office says "several" people fled the area when deputies arrived. One was caught on camera (who can be seen by clicking play in the video above this story).

Anyone with information should contact the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

