Lindsay Lohan's hockey-playing cousin punched at restaurant

BOSTON (AP) - A Boston College hockey player who happens to be Lindsay Lohan's cousin is out indefinitely after he was punched at a Boston restaurant and sent to the hospital.
The university said in a statement Sunday that graduate student Kevin Lohan was the victim of an "unprovoked assault."
Police are investigating a report of an assault at a Domino's restaurant at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Lohan's girlfriend told police they were in line when a group of six to eight people began pushing, and one knocked Lohan to the ground with a punch to the face. The suspects fled and Lohan went to the hospital with a jaw injury.
The 6-foot-5, 217-pound defenseman transferred to BC after four years at Michigan.
Lohan, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, has three assists in 14 games for the Eagles.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
Jury selection for Bill Cosby's criminal sex assault retrial will start March 29 in the suburban Philadelphia county where he's accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.More >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdownMore >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.More >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdownMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpMore >>
Activists are returning to the streets a year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches around the world with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald TrumpMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has described herself in court as one of 140 survivors of sexual assault by former sports doctor Larry NassarMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>
A bitterly divided Congress hurtled toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-downMore >>