Missing man found in woods less than a mile from home

A man reported missing from his Caroline County home on Sunday night was found dead in the woods Monday morning.

The sheriff's office says 49-year-old Charles Delano Smith Jr. went missing around 5 p.m. The deputy who responded said Smith's wife told him that her husband had walked away without informing her of where he was going.

"At the time, his blood pressure was alarmingly high and Mr. Smith seemed disoriented," the sheriff's office said. "He had stepped outside for only a moment when his wife went to check on him and he was no where to be found."

A Virginia State Police helicopter and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office K9 unit helped in the search Sunday night. The search ended around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and then resumed at 7:30 a.m. Monday, with additional help from Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Caroline Fire and Rescue.

Smith was then found dead at 8:52 a.m. in the woods about a mile from his house off Hobbie Street.

This case is currently under investigation as an "unattended death" and no additional information will be released, according to the sheriff's office.

